Vicki Parker has taken the position at the Malton-based training provider, bringing with her almost 20 years of experience in learning and apprenticeships.

Starting her career as a tutor in 2007, Ms Parker has held roles including apprenticeship manager, quality manager, and head of training operations at a creative academy.

She is now "keen to make a difference" in her new role at Derwent Training.

Ms Parker will be responsible for quality assurance and improvement, managing day-to-day operations, resource management, staff deployment, and communication with employers.

Claire Gavaghan, CEO at Derwent Training, said: "Vicki has fantastic experience which make her an asset to our team and I’m thrilled to have her on board.

"She already has lots of great ideas and has fit in well with our staff, so this is an exciting time for us."

Derwent Training Association was founded 36 years ago and has earned a reputation for its engineering apprenticeships.

It achieved a 98 per cent employer satisfaction score in January 2023 and is rated "good" by OFSTED.

It provides training to apprentices, employers, and individuals to build skills and improve employability across Yorkshire and the North East from its Malton training centre.

The site offers face-to-face delivery of level three and four apprenticeships, as well as online delivery to upskill employees through bespoke training and CPD courses.