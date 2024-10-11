A BURST water pipe has been causing problems on a major York road again.

A pipe burst in Wigginton Road outside York Hospital was causing difficulties for drivers last night (October 10).

It follows previous bursts along the same section of road in recent years.

There are currently temporary traffic lights in place during emergency Yorkshire Water works and drivers are being warned to expect delays.

 

The pipe burst flooded Wigginton Road outside York Hospital (Image: Supplied)