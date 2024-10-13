North Yorkshire Council say work is due to begin on Monday, October 14, to repair Grosmont Bridge. It's expected to take five days for work to fix the damaged parapet wall using breeze blocks.

The council has been working with the North York Moors National Park Authority on a repair scheme to Grosmont Bridge following the accident in early August.

They say the works will allow the bridge to reopen over the winter months, with the aim of carrying out permanent repairs in the spring once a scheme has been approved by planners at the National Park.

Grosmont Bridge bus crash repairs set to get underway (Image: Supplied)

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We appreciate the inconvenience that the closure of this key road continues to have. That’s why we have been working hard to reopen the bridge.

“As soon as the coach was removed from the stream, our highways team carried out investigations to determine the scale of repairs required. Some blocks were smashed when they hit the bottom of the beck and were crushed by the bus, adding complexity to the repair work required.”

Cllr Clive Pearson, who represents the Esk Valley and Coast division, said: “The road closure has had a huge impact on the local community and visitors to Grosmont, particularly over the summer months. The temporary repairs are welcome news to allow the road to reopen as soon as possible.”

The bridge is an 18th century Grade II listed structure maintained by North Yorkshire Council. Due to its special status, careful restoration and re-building work needs to be undertaken.

Senior heritage and conservation officer at the North York Moors National Park Authority, Annabel Longfield-Reeve, said: “This three-arch sandstone bridge is an important historic feature of Grosmont and indeed the wider National Park, but principally it serves as an essential transport link for local communities of the Esk Valley.

“For this reason, the priority is to ensure the bridge is once again made safe for vehicles and pedestrians, with proper restoration by skilled stonemasons taking place at a later point.”

For full details of the diversion route during the closure, visit North Yorkshire Council’s roadworks map at www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map