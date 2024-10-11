Kieran is 26 and lives in Heworth. He works as a photographer and at Tommy Hilfiger and is a member of The Press Camera Club.

Kieran Delaney took these photos last night (October 10) of the Northern Lights over York (Image: Kieran Delaney) “My favourites were the ones of Christ Church off Stockton Lane“, he said.

Kieran studied photography at All Saints sixth form for two years and says he's always had a passion for photography, taking pictures on his phone until eventually he was treated to a DSLR camera as a birthday present.

Kieran shoots on a Nikon D5500, with a 35mm lens, a standard kit lens 18-55mm and a 55-200mm lens and he also has a drone.

