If you click on the BBC forecast you'll be horrified to see we are expecting 5,000mph 'hurricane force' winds this evening.

Things will calm down (a bit) by 9pm when the wind is expected to drop to 'just' 115mph but will pick up again within the hour.

(Image: Web)

But don't worry - because it's all the fault of an embarrassing glitch in the BBC's weather app.

Elsewhere in the country, the forecast has also experienced issues with temperatures with Nottingham reaching a scorching 404C overnight.

Presenter Simon King said: "Oops, don’t be alarmed by some of our BBC Weather app data this morning.

"Be assured there won’t be 14,408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404C."

What's gone wrong?

A spokesman for BBC Weather said: "We have an issue with some of the weather data from our forecast provider which is generating incorrect numbers and text on our BBC Weather app and website.

"It’s mainly been impacting wind readings but some temperatures are also displaying wrongly.

"We recognise there is huge interest in the weather today and this is incredibly frustrating.

"We are really, really sorry about this and are working very hard to fix the problem."