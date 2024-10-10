North Yorkshire Police said a 29-year-old man appeared in court today (October 10) after he was arrested in connection with burglary and theft.

A spokesperson for the force said he faces two burglary charges, relating to alleged break-ins at two businesses in York and a break-in at the Earl Grey Tea Rooms in Shambles.

The spokesperson also said that the man faces three charges of theft from the Spar in Huntington, a Co-op in York and the Sainsbury’s in Piccadilly.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested on October 9 following a break-in at a mobile phone repair shop in Spurriergate in the early hours of the same morning, police said.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they have been released on bail to allow for further inquiries to be carried out.

And two men aged 36 and 33 were arrested today (October 10) and are being held in custody for questioning, the force said, following burglaries reported overnight in Bishopthorpe Road and a restaurant in Blossom Street.

A 17-year-old is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Youth Court on November 8 charged with burglary at Cattle Shed in Coppergate Centre, attempted burglary at The Doghouse in Silver Street and the theft of a car from Silver Street on September 14.

A force spokesperson said he has been given conditional bail and a curfew until his court appearance next month.

Acting Inspector Matthew Kilburn of York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Burglary and shop theft has a big impact on local businesses, the local community and our economy.

“I hope local business owners are reassured by the latest action that we have taken.

“We also regularly post updates to our website to help us identify suspects, so we urge members of the public to please check our appeals and let us know if they recognise anyone.

“Please also report any suspicious activity, people or vehicles to us on 101. If you see a crime happening, always call us on 999 as this gives us the best chance of finding the suspects in the act.”