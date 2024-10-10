Earlier this year, More4 said that it is heading to the Yorkshire Dales for a new documentary series following ‘Yorkshire Shepherdess’ Amanda Owen and her family as they renovate a derelict farmhouse.

Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive & Kids as it has been dubbed, will see the Owens’ journey to breathe life back into a derelict neighbouring property they bought to plan for the family’s future.

The series sees Amanda, Clive and their nine children work with a team of local tradespeople to slowly bring their ambitious vision for the farmhouse - known locally as Anty John’s - to life, tackling the changing seasons and challenging elements along the way, as well as getting to grips with the nature of restoring a listed property in a remote location.

Here's all you need to know about the series:

A TV guide to More4 Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive & Kids

The details of the first episode have been set after More4 announced that the first episode of the five-part series airs on More4 on Monday, October 14 at 9pm.

What is the programme about?





Has the trailer been released?





Yes - the trailer has been released for the series and it has been shown on Channel 4 and More 4. We have also attached it to this story.

What has the Yorkshire Shepherdess said?





Amanda Owen said: “It is fantastic More4 has given us the opportunity to showcase what we do best, working as a team and battling the elements whilst trying to reinstate the farm next door to its former glory.

"It is no exaggeration to say that filming outdoors on an exposed hill end in Swaledale was at times a huge challenge for the Wise Owl film crew, but their dedication and enthusiasm has never waned.

"This new project has been a huge undertaking for the whole family and one we are excited to be able to share with the viewers at home.”

Is Clive in the show?





As the name of the programme suggests, yes - he's in the show.

Amanda and Clive previously split, releasing fears of an end to programmes about the Owen family, but Amanda has said she is "proud" of her friendship with Clive in a recent interview.

"I am proud of where we have got to," she told The Mirror of their friendship in a new interview. "Life throws you some funny curve balls, but it's how you overcome them and move forward. It's about building the blocks again."