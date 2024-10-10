The Legal 500 UK rankings of law firms and solicitors are based on extensive research aimed at highlighting the very best of the profession.

The 2025 directory recommends Lupton Fawcett among the top firms in Yorkshire for areas of law including crime and fraud, charities and education, employment, family, intellectual property, corporate and commercial property.

The firm’s regulatory corporate defence team handles a broad range of experience across the spectrum of regulatory crime and is particularly known for its criminal and corporate defence work.

Lupton Fawcett’s intellectual property team is praised in the guide for its skills in relation to trade mark infringements, domain name work and IP enforcement and exploitation for clients across the manufacturing, consumer goods and charity sectors.

While the employment team’s notable experience in the education, construction, manufacturing, transport and leisure sectors is reflected in the guide, with particular reference to its experience and capabilities in handling complex litigation.

Recognised for its knowledge and client care, Lupton Fawcett’s family law team is noted for strengths in high-value financial remedy cases, nuptial agreements and trusts of land matters alongside private law children matters and cohabitation agreements. A commitment to out-of-court dispute resolution and mediation is also highlighted in the directory.

Other Lupton Fawcett departments featured in the guide include charities which is noted for its expertise in assisting religious charities with governance and regulation issues and for its advice on real estate matters for clients from the ecclesiastical sector.

Managing partner James Richardson said: “I’m thrilled that the firm has been recognised once more for our expertise across so many areas of legal practice.

“To be recommended in the guide is a testament to our capabilities in these fields – and it’s even better that in some cases we are clearly punching above our weight, having been ranked on a par with much larger firms, including some operating not just nationally but globally.”

The guide mentions 16 of the firm’s solicitors by name and includes testimonials referencing the levels of passion, experience and commitment across its teams, as well as its client-centric outlook and proactive approach.

Among the Lupton Fawcett solicitors highlighted in the guide are Meghan Waldron, senior associate solicitor in its regulatory corporate defence team, who has been named as a ‘Leading Associate’ in her field, and Tom Watkins, a partner in the firm’s employment team, who has been named as a ‘Next Generation Partner’.

Both Meghan and Tom are based at the firm’s York office.

James said: “I’m proud of all that the team has achieved for our clients over the past year.

“The Legal 500 rankings demonstrate that we have one of the best – if not the best – value offerings in the region and is clear evidence that firms and individuals don’t need to look outside Yorkshire for expert legal advice and outstanding client care.”