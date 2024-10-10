Founded by Lauren Wood, after receiving support from the Prince’s Trust, the collective aims to shine a spotlight on local businesses offering health and wellbeing services.

The directory offers a resource for people looking to explore services that could help their wellbeing, whilst also giving a platform of visibility to support businesses.

Lauren told the 25 businesses at the Harrogate launch last week: “There needs to be a spotlight on the unique, diverse range of indie wellbeing services on offer in Yorkshire.

"From my own personal wellbeing journey, I know it can be difficult to find or even understand what services might help us feel better. The directory and blog aims to make that search easier, helping people to explore and discover what works for them.”

The collective invites wellbeing businesses to apply for membership and be listed in the directory. It also hosts monthly networking events, offering online workshops, and providing opportunities for increased visibility through directory listings and promotional activities.

Lauren added: “As a freelance wellbeing marketer, I understand how challenging it can be to balance marketing with daily operations. Through the Collective, we aim to provide businesses with the extra visibility and business support they need so they can focus on delivering what they do best.”

“Being curious and exploring new ways to support my wellbeing was a transformative experience for me. I encourage everyone to follow the Yorkshire Wellbeing Collective on social media and become part of this growing, supportive community.”