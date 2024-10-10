Jack Crawley, 20, also denied having a problem with older gay men who go with younger gay men.

The jury heard that he met the two men he is alleged to have killed or tried to kill via Grindr social media and that the man he took to Acaster Malbis airfield south of York believed he and Crawley were going to have a "brief sexual encounter".

Crawley is alleged to have tried to kill him with a hammer at the airfield.

Giving evidence, Crawley claimed: “When one tries to be sexually aggressive with me and to assault me, yes I do have a problem then.”

During cross-examination by prosecutor David McLachlan KC at Carlisle Crown Court, 20-year-old Jack Crawley denied having a fascination for murderers, and in particular for the US serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The American was mentioned during questioning by the barrister, following earlier evidence that Crawley mentioned Dahmer during a car journey after the defendant crashed the car he stole from 66-year-old Paul Taylor.

He admits unlawfully killing Mr Taylor but denies murdering him. Crawley also denies attempting to murder a man near York.

Crawley, who worked at the city's Cumberland Infirmary, contacted both alleged victims via the gay dating app Grindr. He claims he never meant to kill Mr Taylor, but only to steal his car so he could commit burglaries on the instructions of a “criminal gang.”

Mr McLachlan began his cross examination by challenging Crawley about his claim that a criminal gang was forcing him to commit offences.

He told Crawley: “You are on trial for the murder of Paul Taylor and the attempted murder of [the alleged victim in York]. You fully understand that, don’t you?”

Crawley said he did.

“Did you promise to tell the 12 people opposite you the truth and the whole truth?” Crawley agreed that he did. “Tell them the names of the people involved in this criminal gang which you say exists which you were involved with.”

Crawley was briefly silent. “Tell them,” repeated Mr McLachlan. Crawley said: “I am not willing to give any names.” He said this was because he was “in fear of” the people involved.

“Do they exist, Mr Crawley, or is this another lie from you?”

Crawley accepted that he mentioned somebody dying on the day he and his co-defendant – who denies wrongdoing – were travelling back to Carlisle after Mr Taylor’s Vauxhall car was crashed and abandoned in Langwathby.

“Were you giddy and excited when talking about Jeffrey Dahmer?” asked Mr McLachlan. “I was in a heightened state of adrenalin from October 18 [when Mr Taylor died] through to October 21 because I had killed a man,” answered Crawley.

“I was not giddy or excited. Why would I be giddy or excited about something like that?”

Mr McLachalan said he was in that state because earlier that morning he he had killed Mr Taylor - a catering manager at the same hospital where Crawley worked. The barrister continued: “Jeffrey Dahmer is a notorious serial killer.

"What sort of people did Jeffrey Dahmer kill?”

Crawley replied: “Gay people.”

The prosecutor went on to ask: “Do you have a fascination with serial killers? A fascination for murderers?” “No,” said Crawley. “A fascination for Jeffrey Dahmer?” pressed Mr McLachlan.

Crawley again said: “No.”

The defendant said he did not know that an alias he had used – Joshua Bailey – was also the name of an American man who was kidnapped and murdered in 2008.

Mr McLachlan asked Crawley about his alleged comment to his co-defendant that he did not like paedophiles.

“No, I don’t like paedophiles; I don’t think anyone likes paedophiles.” He denied telling Goodfellow that he wanted to “hurt” paedophiles.

“Do you have a problem with older gay men?” asked Mr McLachlan.

“No,” replied Crawley. “Older gay men who go with younger men?” continued Mr McLachlan.

Again, Crawley denied he had a problem with such men. Referring to the alleged attempted murder in York, he said: “When one tries to be sexually aggressive with me and to assault me, yes I do have a problem then.”

“Mr Taylor was 56,” pointed out Mr McLachlan.

“I didn’t know how old he was,” said Crawley. He told the barrister he had no idea that Mr Taylor, whom he claimed to have known for three or four years, was an older man because when he saw him he wore a mask.

Crawley was asked to explain why he initially told the police he was heterosexual, telling the court: “I’m a gay drug dealer; it’s probably one of the most dangerous things you can be. Mr McLachlan responded with: “You say you are a gay drug dealer.

“Are you also a compulsive liar, Mr Crawley?”

“No,” responded the defendant. Under more questioning on the same topic, he told the jury that Paul Taylor was wearing a mask when he met him at Prior Rigg Lane, on the western edge of Carlisle on the day he died.

Referring to that claim, Mr McLachlan asked: “When was the first time you mentioned that?” Crawley said: “I didn’t.” Had he first mentioned it while in the witness stand today, suggested the prosecutor.

“This morning – yes,” said Crawley. He accepted that he had not previously mentioned this to the police and his first mention of it was 20 or so seconds earlier while giving his evidence.

“What happened to that mask?” asked Mr McLachlan. Pausing for a moment, Crawley replied: “It would be burned.” Mr McLachlan told the defendant that he was lying to “save his own skin.”

Crawley responded with: “To save my own skin? My life is already over; I perhaps deserve that. But to save my own skin in what way?”

“You are trying to get away with murder,” said Mr McLachlan. Crawley replied: “I am not a murderer.”

Crawley, of Sheehan Crescent, Raffles, Carlisle, will resume giving his evidence this afternoon. Goodfellow, of Greystone Road, Carlisle, has pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender – Crawley – by helping him to dispose of Mr Taylor’s car while aware that the defendant was guilty of an arrestable offence.

The trial continues.