North Yorkshire Police say they want to speak to a dog walker after a dog was attacked by another dog near Harrogate High School on August 27.

A police spokesman said: "Sadly the injured dog died as a result of the incident and its owner suffered injuries to her hands.

"We believe the man in the image will have information that could assist our investigation.

"Please email Michael.smith1@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 352 smith , or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference NYP-27082024-0458 when passing on information.