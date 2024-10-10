The new digital option will allow people to store the cards on their phones, making it easier and more accessible.

Since the card scheme was launched in 2019, the cards worth £140,000 have been sold.

Bethany Allen, Operations & Projects Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “The Gift Card has been an excellent way of increasing spend in businesses in our town.

“Launching this new digital version of the card will make it more accessible as people can store it on their phones and simply scan them in-store.

“Businesses won’t need a swipe function on their terminal to accept the digital cards, making it a lot easier to spend them!”

Once a digital Gift Card has been purchased it can be accessed via an app, which can then easily be downloaded into your phone’s wallet.

The cards can be spent at registered businesses within the town, not out of the BID area or when making an online purchase.

Any businesses wishing to sign up to the digital Gift Card initiative can email the Harrogate BID team on info@harrogatebid.co.uk for further information.

York BID has a similar card scheme.