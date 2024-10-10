“It is just luck you didn’t despatch him to eternity,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told John Robert Sanderson.

“It was a shocking piece of bullying.”

The 14-year-old boy and 28-year-old Sanderson did not know each other.

Rachael Landin, prosecuting, said Sanderson had spent the day at York Races with his partner and been drinking. At 7.50pm, having left the race course, he was sitting on a seat in Tadcaster Road when the victim came past with a group of his friends.

The judge said Sanderson in his drunken state reacted to a comment from the group that was not directed at him and attacked the victim.

“You got up and you went at him like a bull at a gate and you didn’t give up,” the judge told Sanderson. “You were going to hammer him come what may and you are a big powerfully built man.”

“It was punch after punch after punch, then kick and punch.”

Sanderson’s initial punches put the boy on the ground where Sanderson kicked or tried to kick him.

“He got up and then wallop,” said the judge.

After knocking the boy down again, Sanderson left the scene, leaving the 14-year-old out cold with a potentially fatal head injury, broken teeth and other injuries.

“He could have died. You poleaxed him,” the judge told Sanderson.

Sanderson, of Thoresby Road, Acomb, denied grievous bodily harm intending to cause grievous bodily harm but was convicted by a jury in August. He had admitted a lesser alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

He was jailed for three years and three months.

The incident happened after Sanderson attended the 2023 MacMillan Charity Raceday.

RECOMMENDED READING

One eyewitness told police the victim, who had never met Sanderson, fell so hard they thought he was dead.

After the hearing, Police Investigator Melissa Colley said: “This random attack was traumatic for the victim, who’s shown great courage in the way he’s dealt with it.

“I’d also like to thank the members of the public who helped him at the scene.

“This was a serious assault by a grown man against a teenager, simply because Sanderson couldn’t control his emotions after he’d been arguing with his partner and was in a mood.”

For Sanderson, Eddison Flint said he was remorseful.

He had perceived the comment from the group of youths as provocation. He had been drinking and had made a “foolish” decision.

His family would suffer if he was jailed because of its financial situation and he would be unable to carry out his caring responsibilities.

The judge rejected a plea to suspend the prison sentence saying: “Attacking a child in the street leaving him unconscious means prison is always inevitable. It is far, far too serious for any judge to consider suspending it.”