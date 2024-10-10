North Yorkshire Police say a burglary took place on two plots at the 656-home Persimmon Homes development at Germany Beck in Fulford.

A force spokesman said: "They were broken into at some point overnight on October 8 into October 9. The suspects stole a large number of electrical items.

"They would have needed a vehicle to transport the bulky items.

"We’re appealing for information from residents who live in the Germany Beck area, and anyone who has CCTV/doorbell footage in the immediate area that may have captured any individuals or vehicles coming onto and leaving the site during the those times."

Please email rachel.hughes@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 356 HUGHES, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240184047 when passing on information.

Persimmon is currently working on the next phase - phase five - of their 656-home Germany Beck development.

So far about half or 382 homes have been sold with more than a third of purchases being first-time buyers.

The latest phase, features 43 new homes with a mix of two, three and four bed properties.