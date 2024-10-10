Robert Forbes clung to the rear bumper of the Land Rover after it got into difficulty trying to cross Rake Ford on the River Esk, near Glaisdale in the North York Moors, on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

His father Leslie Forbes, 70, of North Newbald, near Beverley, and friends Scott Daddy, 28, of Hull, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, known as Patrick, of Melbourne, near Pocklington, drowned in the river.

Coroner Jonathan Leach recorded the conclusion of misadventure following an inquest at Northallerton Coroner’s Court today (Thursday, October 10).

The recovered vehicle being removed from the River Esk near Glaisdale, on December 28, 2023 (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) The inquest heard that the swollen river was three and a half feet higher than usual at the crossing when the group attempted to cross at around midday.

Mr Forbes Jnr got out of the vehicle to check the river and take a photograph of it.

While doing so, his father, who was driving the car, moved the vehicle forward and into the river.

Leslie Forbes (Image: North Yorkshire Police) The hearing was told the men, who were all experienced 4×4 drivers, were part of a “green laning” day event – often referred to as off-roading, but on public rights of way – organised by East Riding 4x4 Club, which they were members of.

They decided to cross the ford as they had crossed similar ones before, the inquest heard.

Robert Gibb, who was in the vehicle behind Mr Forbes, said he got out of his car at the ford and “thought it looked a bit dodgy to drive through”.

The recovered vehicle being removed from the River Esk near Glaisdale, on December 28, 2023 (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) He could see “white horses, like waves breaking over where you actually drive through”, but Mr Forbes had already started moving forward before he could voice his concerns.

The Land Rover made it about halfway across the river before it started to be swept away.

The vehicle floated downstream and sank, with emergency services only able to find it because Mr Forbes Jnr was on the roof trying to rescue his father and friends, the hearing was told.

'I couldn’t face to leave the car and let the guys down'





During his rescue attempt, Mr Forbes Jnr managed to get one of the vehicle’s doors open about 10 inches but the force of the water meant it closed.

“It was just too heavy,” he said.

Despite being so cold that he could not feel his hands, he wanted to stay with the car until the emergency services arrived.

“It was my intention to stay on the car until emergency services arrived and could get them out,” he said. “I couldn’t face to leave the car and let the guys down.”

Mr Forbes Jnr said he could hear Mr Daddy saying: “I’ll smash a window,” but the inquest heard the men were unable to smash the windows, which could not be opened as they were electronically operated and did not work when the engine was off.

Scott Daddy (Image: North Yorkshire Police) Mr Forbes Jnr tried to catch a strap thrown by someone from the riverbank, which sunk before it could reach him.

He was rescued by farmers and firefighters before being taken to hospital, the inquest heard.

A firefighter who attended the scene told the inquest the car had been submerged for about an hour by the time they arrived at the remote location, and recovery efforts were hindered by the fast-moving, cold deep water.

The inquest heard a police investigation found nothing mechanically wrong with the vehicle.

Police Constable Matthew Townfield of North Yorkshire Police, who investigated the scene, said the vehicle had been fitted with a dog cage which was “likely to have hindered any escape or rescue attempt”.

The inquest heard the bodies of the three men were recovered between 3.15pm and 3.35pm.

Family and friends pay tribute to men

After the incident, the family and friends of the men paid tribute to them through North Yorkshire Police.

They described Mr Forbes as “a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends".

Mr Hibbins will be "sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues”, they said.

Patrick Hibbins (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Mr Daddy was described as "a loving son, brother, uncle and boyfriend”.

“Always helping others, 4x4, green laning, scouting and outdoor activities, passionate Hull FC supporter and a big circle of friends,” the statement continued. “He was taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed, but too early. He had a big future ahead of him. He will always be missed by his loving family."