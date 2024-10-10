York North, formerly known as Green Park Business Centre, is undergoing a £1.25 million transformation to upgrade existing premises on the estate.

This includes the complete refurbishment of a stand-alone 12,508 sq ft industrial unit with integral offices and secure yard with parking.

Leeds based JP Wild Ltd has been appointed to do the work, which includes an internal strip out and full refurbishment of the warehouse space, offices and kitchen/WC areas.

Full mechanical and electrical services replacement is also being undertaken as well as external works to the building’s façade, roof, yard space, fencing, and drainage. Practical completion is expected by November 1.

The works are part of a site-wide refurbishment plan by Paloma Capital at the business park at Goose Lane, Sutton-on-the-Forest.

Since acquiring the site in 2022 the London based investor says it has made a considerable investment to significantly upgrade accommodation as well as deliver new purpose designed trade units.

It recently secured planning consent for four new industrial/warehouse units totalling 34,400 sq ft. The scheme is now offering design and build opportunities for units ranging from 4,000 sq ft up to 15,400 sq ft.

Jeremy Thiagarajah, Director for Asset Management and Investment at Paloma Capital said: “We are pleased to start works to refurbish a large part of the estate to deliver more modern state of the art space for prospective occupiers.

“York North is already well recognised for its locational benefits and our sustainable approach to repurposing existing space will certainly deliver against undersupply for industrial and warehousing space in this area.”

Paloma Capital is a private equity real estate investor established in 2015 and wholly owned by its founding partners Joe Froud and Jack Pitman.

Paloma has raised approximately £640 million of wholly discretionary capital from investors in Europe, the Middle East and North America, which is used to pursue targeted, niche UK investment strategies, frequently focused on smaller assets.