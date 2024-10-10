North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating damage caused to the window of what they're calling a 'food outlet' in Church Street in York city centre in the early hours of Saturday (October 5).

A police spokesman said: "Witnesses and any other businesses in the area that may also have suffered similar damage, but have not contacted the police are asked to get in touch.

"Anyone with information should email Nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for collar number 319, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240181520 when passing on information.