POLICE want to trace a woman after a raid at a shop in North Yorkshire.
The county's police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they want like to speak to, following a theft in Harrogate.
A police spokesperson said: "It happened at TK Maxx on September 7 when handbags were stolen from the shop.
"Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the image as she may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240163099 when passing on information.
