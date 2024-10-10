North Yorkshire Police say it follows a robbbery in Wetherby Road in Harrogate and a robbery in Bradford.

As The Press reported earlier this week, a man was arrested following an incident in Harrogate on Sunday, October 8.

A police spokesman said: "A 58-year-old Bradford man has been charged with two counts of robbery and possessing a knife.

"He was questioned and charged with the offences before being remanded in custody and appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (October 9) where magistrates sent him to Crown Court for trial on November 4.

"The charges relate to two separate robberies, one in Harrogate on Sunday and one in Apperley Bridge, Bradford on September 4."