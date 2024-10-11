Scarborough pub, The Ship, has reopened after a six-figure investment.

The Ship in Falsgrave Road, closed at the beginning of September to undertake a refurbishment and will now operate on the new opening times of 11am until 11pm Sunday to Thursday while staying open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The Ship in Scarborough has had a refit (Image: Supplied) Charlotte Cooper, operator of The Ship, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back locals to our new look pub. Reopening as a Craft Union marks an exciting new chapter for us.

“We believe the refurbishments have not only enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere but also strengthened the pub's community spirit, which at the heart of our thoughts during the investment.

“We're proud of our top-class beer range at great prices, and with our new pub sports offering and HD TV screens showcasing all the big matches, we’re set to be the go-to spot for both pub sport and sports in Scarborough.

"The new look and feel will provide a cosier pub experience for locals, with guests able to enjoy a more contemporary pub experience, while drinking one of The Ship’s fantastic selection of tipples.

"Externally, the much-loved beer garden is set to be upgraded with the addition of a new outdoor bar and will see the garden expand in size and provide the best outdoor drinking experience in the area.

"The Ship is proud to be the new home of pub sports in Scarborough with a brand-new pool table accompanying an exciting new dartboard area where locals are invited to discover their inner Luke Littler.

"Furthermore, furry friends are welcome throughout the pub, with the community pub being a popular spot for dog walkers with the popular Falsgrave Park just a short walk away.

"The Ship also boasts a fine selection of beers, ciders and wine, all at some of the most competitive price points in the area.

"However, the pub also has an extensive offering of no and low alcohol offerings, ensuring all guests are accommodated to."

It also means The Ship will now have sports channels Sky Sports and TNT Sports with a brand-new range of HD TV screens.

Charlotte said opening weekend this weekend will feature live music, street performers, and free giveaways.

"The Ship’s jam-packed weekly schedule always provides guest with a reason to visit, with Mondays being Race Day and Motown Mondays, while Tombola Tuesday sees free pool all day and Wednesday Quiz Nights invites locals in the area to test their knowledge amongst the smartest in Scarborough," she said.

The new look pool table (Image: Supplied)