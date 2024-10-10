KUDOS RUN is set to open next week at the new Go Outdoors in York and at other flagship stores.

The dedicated department promises runners of all abilities access to premium footwear, clothing, wearable technology, and nutrition from globally recognised brands such as Adidas, ASICS, Garmin, Merrell, New Balance and Salomon.

Go Outdoors says the move aims to cater to its existing customers as well as attract new ones.

It features new foot scanners from Volumental to give runners in-depth gait analysis and detailed assessments of runners' feet, helping customers choose the ideal footwear to improve performance and prevent injuries.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of GO Outdoors, said: "We are incredibly excited to introduce KUDOS RUN as part of the GO Outdoors family. With the popularity of running showing no signs of slowing down, we’re proud to offer a dedicated space that truly supports runners with the best products and expert guidance.

“By extending our brand partnerships and introducing advanced gait analysis, we’re ensuring that every runner, from novices to seasoned pros, has access to the very best solutions to enhance their performance. KUDOS RUN positions GO Outdoors as a top destination for runners nationwide."

Throughout the coming weeks, special GO Outdoors stores will be hosting KUDOS RUN events designed to get people running while showing off the new department and brands.

The full range of KUDOS RUN can be found here: https://www.gooutdoors.co.uk/running/