Sunshine and the Beauty Within in Micklegate has been nominated by readers of The Press as a contender in our Best Beauty Salon competition.

Readers can vote for the Best Beauty Salon 2024 by picking up a copy of The Press newspaper until Saturday, October 12, with the winner set to be announced in the week commencing October 21.

Megan Marginson (Image: Kevin Glenton) Megan Marginson owns the business after it was bought at the end of September from Ray and Michelle Neal, who co-founded the salon in 1998.

Megan said: “I mean, I was fairly surprised to hear that we’d received the nomination because we’re not in the city centre and it’s nice to know that people are travelling and parking here to come into the business.”

Both Megan and Ray paid tribute to Hannah Liddle, who has been with the salon for more than five years.

Hannah Liddle giving a treatment to a long-standing client of the salon (Image: Kevin Glenton) Megan said: “Hannah’s probably the reason that we’ve been nominated.

“She does everything, she’s pretty much the running behind everything, since I’ve taken over.

“She’s got all of her appointments, she’s busy 24/7 with clients that have been with her ‘forever’, as well as people that have been recommended to see her.

“Everyone says that she’s really lovely, a good communicator, she’s always listening to what people want and constantly improving things”

Ray Neal also paid tribute to Hannah on the business’ Facebook page and thanked everyone who left him and Michelle with so many friends and 'the memories will last forever’ after their 25 years of ownership.

Megan said she was making plans for the future, as well as keeping up with the legacy of the business.

She said: “We do a bit of everything – gel nails, a lot of spray tans and we’ve got sunbeds which is a thing not usually seen in other beauty salons.

“And we’ll soon be starting aesthetic treatments.

“In 2025, we’ll be looking at self-employed people to rent spaces in the premises."

Megan said the nicest thing about owning her own business was getting to be her own boss and how excited she was to be going on a new journey.

She said although she hadn’t had a great deal of time to get to know many of the clients since taking over so recently, she wanted to thank all those who have been coming to the salon.