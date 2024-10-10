The Biorenewables Development Centre (BDC) and its consortium partners say they have successfully launched a demonstration-scale biohydrogen production and carbon capture facility at The Maltings, a food waste processing facility near Selby.

This facility is part of the H2Boost project, which secured £5 million in Phase 2 funding last year through the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero's Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP).

The funding aims to develop a novel process for producing clean biohydrogen fuel from organic waste for the UK transport sector.

The H2Boost project is a collaborative effort between the BDC and industry and academic partners, including the University of Leeds, Qube Renewables, CM90, Ramboll, Aardvark EM, NNFCC, Cyanocapture Ltd, AB Agri, and MYGroup, which owns The Maltings facility.

This partnership brings together expertise in bioprocessing, engineering, and waste management to develop a commercially viable and sustainable biohydrogen production technology.

The H2Boost project focuses on a multi-step process that uses under-utilised organic waste. The process integrates advanced pre-treatment technologies with dark fermentation to convert the waste into biohydrogen.

By-products from the fermentation process are then used for further resource recovery through anaerobic digestion and carbon capture through algal propagation, creating a closed-loop system that maximises efficiency and environmental benefits.

Penny Cunningham, Programme Operations Manager at the BDC said: “The opening of our new biohydrogen production facility marks a crucial step forward in the H2Boost project.”

“We are incredibly excited to see this innovative technology come to life and its potential to make a significant impact on the decarbonisation of the UK energy sector while also addressing the pressing challenge of waste management.”

The Biorenewables Development Centre (BDC) is a leading research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) facility that aims to help businesses commercialise bio-based products and processes to market.

It is a subsidiary company of the University of York and built on the combined expertise of two world-class research centres: the Green Chemistry Centre of Excellence and the Centre for Novel Agricultural Products.

