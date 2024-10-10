A MAN was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a popular park in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say it follows an incident which happened at 2.50am today (October 10) in Valley Gardens in Harrogate.
A police spokesman said: "We were alerted to it by calls from the public.
"We attended to find a Mazda in a grassed area of the gardens and we breathalised the driver, a local man in his 30s.
"He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving but was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
"An investigation into the incident is ongoing."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article