North Yorkshire Police say it follows an incident which happened at 2.50am today (October 10) in Valley Gardens in Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "We were alerted to it by calls from the public.

"We attended to find a Mazda in a grassed area of the gardens and we breathalised the driver, a local man in his 30s.

"He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving but was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

"An investigation into the incident is ongoing."