A THIEF has struck at a popular shop in York.
North Yorkshire Police has sent out a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from Waterstones in York, on September 5.
A police spokesman said: "More than £300 worth of items were stolen from the store.
"Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240161875 when passing on information.
