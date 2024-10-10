Claimants are being asked to provide bank statements to the benefits department, which is now operating under the Labour Party government.

Claimants are being instructed to submit documents from all financial accounts they hold, including banks, building societies, credit unions, PayPal, and gambling websites where money can be held.

The DWP released statistics showing that fraud in the disability benefits system is a 'non-issue', so why the plans to spy on Disabled people’s bank accounts?



Because the wealthy tax avoiders have political influence, while we do not.https://t.co/gewBmSYp5k — Dan White : Disability Campaigner & Author ♿️ (@Danwhite1972) October 9, 2024

The DWP wants to identify any undeclared income or substantial savings that could affect the amount of Universal Credit received, in addition to spotting any other irregular or questionable transactions.

The DWP explains: "Your Universal Credit claim might be reviewed to make sure you’re getting the right payment and support.

"If your claim is going to be reviewed, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will contact you and let you know through your online account.

"You’ll need to send DWP some documents to confirm your details and have a phone interview."

You’ll get a message in your online account asking to see your ID and bank statements. You might also need to share documents about your circumstances and the amount of Universal Credit you’re getting.

For example, you might need to provide documents about your housing costs, earnings or other income and self-employment.

Other documents may be needed on your savings or your childcare costs or your children, health condition, student finance or caring responsibilities. You’ll be invited to a phone interview to discuss your claim. If you do not attend the interview, your payment could be stopped, the DWP warns.

The review might find that you’re getting too much or too little in your Universal Credit payment, the DWP guide has also explained. If your Universal Credit needs to change, you’ll get a message in your online account.