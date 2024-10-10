Jim Broadbent, who is known for starring in films like Hot Fuzz and Harry Potter, said he rejected the role because of a scheduling conflict.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor said that he and one other person were the frontrunners to take on the role but they both turned it down.

Jim Broadbent reveals why he rejected Only Fools and Horses role

He said: "Originally, I was the second choice for Del Boy."

He added: “The first choice was Enn Reitel, but he didn’t fancy it and I couldn’t do it because I was doing a show in the West End.”

The Scottish star said that despite turning down the career-making BBC role, which was eventually filled by Sir David Jason, everything worked out in the end.

He said: “Luckily, David Jason was available, so my biggest contribution to British culture is not being available!”

However, despite turning down the role, he did eventually star in the programme. He started playing a recurring character called Roy Slater.

According to The Sun, he said: “It’s Only Fools and Horses more than anything else and it goes across the generations – kids who weren’t even alive when we made it say Slater is their favourite."

Despite this being a minor role, he has proven memorable to fans around the world.

He starred in a number of episodes, including May the Force Be With You, To Hull and Back and The Class of 62.

This comes after Sir David Jason opened up about how he is "haunted" by the character of Del Boy.

He told BBC Breakfast that the fact that many people only know him for the Only Fools and Horses role deeply bothers him.