UPDATED 7.30AM: A64 Bramham reopens after overrunning road works.
A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is closed this morning due to overrunning roadworks.
The A64 at Bramham is close eastbound due to overrunning roadworks from the A1(M) at junction 44 for York and Tadcaster to the Headley Bar and Hazlewood turning.
The works were due to finish at 6am but have been extended following issues with machinery.
