AN emergency road closure has shut a street in a York suburb.
Northern Powergrid said yesterday evening (October 9) that the closure had to be put in place on the A19 through Clifton during the rush hour.
A spokesman said at the time: “Due to emergency works a road closure is in place at the junction of Clifton and The Avenue in the YO30 postcode area of York.
“We know this is a popular route during rush hour and we apologise to commuters impacted.
“We are working to get the road reopened as quickly as possible.”
