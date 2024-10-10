Northern Powergrid said yesterday evening (October 9) that the closure had to be put in place on the A19 through Clifton during the rush hour.

A spokesman said at the time: “Due to emergency works a road closure is in place at the junction of Clifton and The Avenue in the YO30 postcode area of York.

“We know this is a popular route during rush hour and we apologise to commuters impacted.

“We are working to get the road reopened as quickly as possible.”