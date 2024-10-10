A spokesman for rail operator Northern said last night (October 9) that cancellations occurred following the discovery of a wartime bomb near the railway between Leeds and Micklefield.

They said: “Road transport was recruited to operate between Leeds and York, and Leeds and Selby.

“The 7.15pm Leeds to Selby calling at all stations, provided by J&B Travel and the 7.15pm Leeds to York calling at all stations apart from Cross Gates, provided by J&B Travel.

“Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.”

All lines have since been reopened and services have returned to normal.