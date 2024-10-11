Clifton Explore opened last month (September), offering library services and a warm space for those in the area.

The new facility in Rawcliffe Drive will also see a number of community partners based in the building, including The Snappy Trust, Accessible Arts and Media, and York Learning.

Its opening came much to the delight of local ward councillors.

Cllr Derek Wann, Liberal Democrat ward councillor for Rawcliffe and Clifton Without, described it as "wonderful", saying: "The facilities are first rate and already residents are telling us how amazed they are with their new library.

“Liberal Democrats in administration not only protected library staff and libraries from closure but also invested into building new libraries like this one in Clifton."

Fellow Liberal Democrat ward councillor Sam Waudby added: “It was a proud moment for me as a councillor visiting the new library and seeing all of the new facilities on offer.

"I know that it will provide our residents with an excellent community space for groups to use, vulnerable people to keep warm this winter and those who are digitally excluded with access to computers and the internet.

“Libraries are much more than books and cake and residents are thankful that their Liberal Democrat councillors have managed to secure this site.”

Cllr Danny Myers, Labour ward councillor for Clifton, said: “We fully welcome and support the opening of Clifton Library and want to thank all the team at York Explore and the council for their work.

"This is not just investment in learning and information-sharing but also in the social life of our community.

"Libraries are not just about books, and we now have a top-grade facility for the community, and for families, students, and lifelong learners.

“I am committed to advocating for library services that prioritise our residents and actively engage local community groups.

"Libraries can offer programmes that address local issues, promote literacy, and provide a welcoming environment for people of all ages and backgrounds.

"By working closely with community organisations, we will ensure that our new library is responsive, inclusive, and equipped to meet the ongoing needs of the people of Clifton.”

Jenny Layfield, chief executive at Explore Libraries, an independent organisation contracted by City of York Council to oversee library services in the city, previously said the build was developed with residents in mind.

“As an independent mutual society, Explore is committed to developing all our spaces and services collaboratively so that local people get the libraries they want and need," she said. "We now look forward to being able to carry on those important conversations, as we work to create a friendly, accessible, safe space where all can feel welcome.”