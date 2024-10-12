In order that readers can make the most of the scariest season, The Press has compiled its own list of things to do around the city as the dark sets in - aimed at people of all ages and 'scareability' levels.

Hugo Max at City Screen in Coney Street

Violist and filmmaker Hugo Max will be visiting City Screen later this month as part of his nationwide tour performing live improvised scores alongside some of the most darkly imaginative works of silent cinema.

For his showing in York on October 30, Max will be scoring the classic and unauthorised adaption of Bram Stoker’s Dracula – Nosferatu – and performing live.

Tickets can be purchased here.

York Dungeon

In addition to its usual show and regular Dungeon Lates – events aimed at an 18+ audience, York Dungeon is hosting its Halloween show – The Black Widow – from October 12 to November 3.

For more information: The Press attended the preview night on October 8 and can confirm that the experience is horrifying.

Hallowscream at York Maze

York’s most popular haunt is back and better than ever with a new house, Redneck’s Revenge.

For those not quite ready for the full haunt, Hallowtween will also be taking place from October 26 to 31 – offering 10-15 year olds a chance to experience the scare houses free from actors.

Pumpkin Picking

Numerous pumpkin patches are set to take place around York, these include:

Numerous pumpkin patches are set to take place around York, these include:

Theatre

For those looking to celebrate spooky season with a night out to the theatre, there’s a Light Over at the Frankenstein Place with performances of the iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show (featuring Jason Donovan). The Press has more on this here.

Other shows include Mary Rose, a haunting story by the York Actors Collective, and a spooky showing by York’s own Internationally Award Winning Burlesque Artist Freida Nipples.

DIG After Dark: Ghosts in the Graveyard

For interactive and immersive storytelling sessions about the ghosts of York, visitors are invited to gather around the campfire for Jorvik’s DIG after Dark.

To learn more, visitors are invited to go to 11th century St Saviour’s Church for folklore and history with snacks and hot drinks included in the price of a ticket.

The event is set to run from October 23 to November 3.

Halloween Street Market

While the event has sold out, York Castle Museum's Halloween Night Market is not one to be missed for those lucky enough to have got tickets.

Retailers are currently being revealed, offering a range of treats from baked goods and antiques to a range of Halloween spirits…

More information will be shared through the event Facebook page.

Ghosts in the Park/Ghosts after Dark

For its Halloween offering, York BID has partnered with York Museums Trust to scatter 45 translucent wire-mesh ‘ghosts’ across the city’s public gardens and green spaces. This event was featured in The Press a few weeks ago and started at the end of September - continuing until mid November.

Whilst slightly after Halloween from Thursday, November 7 to Sunday, November 10, the second event – Ghosts After Dark – will see the ghosts dynamically lit against an atmospheric background of smoke and sound. Tickets cost £7.50 with a £1 tickets offered for under 16s.

Ghost Week

Popular York shop, the York Ghost Merchants, has made sure to celebrate Halloween with its annual ghost week – set to take place across the city from Saturday October 26 to Sunday November 3.

One of the highlights will be 'Annus' Horribilis at Fairfax House – a ghostly treasure hunt which will give seekers the chance to win a one-of-a-kind collectable.

For a full programme of events, visit here with tickets to Fairfax House available here.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway

NYMR is set to offer a multitude of spooky Halloween events from Spooky Station Stories to mini-broomstick sessions.

NYMR is set to offer a multitude of spooky Halloween events from Spooky Station Stories to mini-broomstick sessions.

William's Den

William’s Den, in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire is bringing back its Trick or Treat Street event this October.

Haydn Lewis has more on this here.

