Network Rail said a train driver spotted the fire near Stevenage control centre with flames beside the railway at 12.30pm this lunchtime (October 9), and the emergency services were immediately called.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue service put the fire out shortly before 2pm which allowed for railway engineers to assess the damage and start making urgent repairs.

No trains were able to run between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City for several hours this afternoon, but limited services are now running through the area.

However, passengers are being advised that any trains which are running will be extremely busy.

While repairs are ongoing people should regularly check National Rail Enquiries or with their individual train operator for the latest travel information.

Paul Rutter, Network Rail East Coast route director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers impacted by the lineside fire at Stevenage today and the ongoing disruption this is causing while our engineers work to repair the damage.

“I’d like to thank firefighters at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue service for their swift action to put out the fire and limit any further damage to the railway.

“Although we have been able to reopen the East Coast Main Line for a limited number of trains to run, we’re advising people to check before they travel as services will face major disruption for the rest of the day.”

For the latest travel information please visit www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Further updates on the repairs and progress to restore rail services to normal can be found by following the Network Rail East Coast X account @NetworkRailEC.