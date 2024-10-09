The Money Saving Expert founder was grilling Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy on GMB on Wednesday (October 9) about Winter Fuel Payments when he accidentally said “bloody”.

During the interview, Lewis said: “The poorest pensioners, the poorest, under £11,400, you believe should get pension credit and winter fuel, but they’re not going to claim, they’re the hardest to reach.

“You’re not writing individual letters to them. You’re not linking it to attendance allowance and housing benefit. There’s lots you could do.

“So to try and talk about ‘We’re targeting the poorest’. The truth is, you’re not targeting them. Why aren’t you writing them bloody letters?”

The FULL Winter Fuel Payment interview with Lisa Nandy. Sorry if my frustration about the risk to the 780,000 poorest pensioners missing spilled over with slightly bad language.



Martin Lewis apologises after using “slightly bad language” on GMB

Lewis excused himself while on air and following the broadcast shared a clip of the discussion to social media, writing: “Sorry if my frustration about the risk to the 780,000 poorest pensioners missing spilled over with slightly bad language.”

His co-presenter Susanna Reid also apologised for his language on air after he made the comment.

Nandy excused the comment, saying: “No it’s fine, I know how strongly you feel about it, Martin.”

The discussion comes amid a backlash after the Government announced it would scrap the universal Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners, limiting the benefit to only the poorest.