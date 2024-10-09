Martin Lewis has apologised for using “slightly bad language” during an interview on Good Morning Britain (GMB).
The Money Saving Expert founder was grilling Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy on GMB on Wednesday (October 9) about Winter Fuel Payments when he accidentally said “bloody”.
During the interview, Lewis said: “The poorest pensioners, the poorest, under £11,400, you believe should get pension credit and winter fuel, but they’re not going to claim, they’re the hardest to reach.
“You’re not writing individual letters to them. You’re not linking it to attendance allowance and housing benefit. There’s lots you could do.
“So to try and talk about ‘We’re targeting the poorest’. The truth is, you’re not targeting them. Why aren’t you writing them bloody letters?”
The FULL Winter Fuel Payment interview with Lisa Nandy. Sorry if my frustration about the risk to the 780,000 poorest pensioners missing spilled over with slightly bad language.— Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 9, 2024
Courtesy of @GMB pic.twitter.com/1e0OADs1BH
Martin Lewis apologises after using “slightly bad language” on GMB
Lewis excused himself while on air and following the broadcast shared a clip of the discussion to social media, writing: “Sorry if my frustration about the risk to the 780,000 poorest pensioners missing spilled over with slightly bad language.”
RECOMMENDED READING:
- Martin Lewis urges people to 'stock up' on this £1.35 item before price increase
- Around 82% of pensioners below poverty line to lose Winter Fuel Payment
- Martin Lewis explains if it's better to leave the heating on all day or not
His co-presenter Susanna Reid also apologised for his language on air after he made the comment.
Nandy excused the comment, saying: “No it’s fine, I know how strongly you feel about it, Martin.”
The discussion comes amid a backlash after the Government announced it would scrap the universal Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners, limiting the benefit to only the poorest.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here