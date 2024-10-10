Acomb Explore Library has launched a free ‘Creative Cafés’ project for adults, led by Izzy Williamson and Gracie Richmond, from the end of this month (October) at the facility in Front Street.

Volunteers from within the York suburb are invited to take part in the six-week programme which is designed to help them ‘explore their creativity, connect with others, and improve their wellbeing in a relaxed, friendly environment.'

A spokesperson for the organisation which runs libraries and archives in York said: “Participants will take part in weekly sessions where they’ll experiment with different art forms, using inspiration from Explore York’s archive collections and Acomb’s local history.

“Each session offers a space to be creative while providing opportunities to meet new people and share ideas over a cup of tea and cake.

"The Creative Café is open to everyone, regardless of previous artistic experience.

“The sessions are inclusive and supportive and will encourage adults to try something new, learn new skills, and express themselves in a relaxed setting.

“The project is part of Explore York’s mission to foster cultural engagement and creativity across York.”

The spokesperson said following the success of the first Creative Cafés project at Tang Hall Explore Library, which culminated in a showcase of participants' artwork, this next phase brings the creative experience to Acomb Explore Library, continuing the journey in a new community setting.

Creative Cafés are part of the second year of Explore’s National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) programme this autumn.

Explore York has been designated by Arts Council England as an NPO and a three-year, £660,000 funding programme began in April last year.

The spokesperson said the NPO ‘recognises Explore’s cultural contribution in creating and promoting artistic experiences, supporting artists, and engaging communities.’

Anyone from Acomb who is interested in securing a place can email arts@exploreyork.org.uk, or register interest by calling in at Acomb Explore Library or calling them on 019 0455 2651

For more information visit: https://exploreyork.org.uk/creative-cafes