From October 16, Beningbrough Hall's autumn programme will begin.

Ahead of the events, a National Trust spokesperson said: "As the leaves change and the gardens yield their best produce, visitors are invited to take part in a range of tastings, talks and hands-on experiences showcasing the rich harvest from the National Trust walled garden.

"There’s something for everyone, whether you're a foodie, a gardening enthusiast, or simply looking for a perfect autumn day out."

Apple tasting during the Autumn Festival (Image: © National Trust Images/ Mark Saunders)

This popular event on the seasonal calendar will last for three weeks from October 16 until Sunday November 3, marking the beginning of autumn.

Attendees will be invited into the walled garden to speak to the Trust's gardeners about harvest and seasonal produce, as well as sharing tips on how to look after your own garden during autumn.

The National Trust added: "As pumpkins get plumper in the vegetable patch and apples ripen, there will also be the opportunity to join Beningbrough’s expert gardeners for insightful and delicious tasting experiences on Wednesdays.

Visitors and the pumpkin, squash and gourd display at Beningbrough Hall, (Image: © National Trust Images/ Annapurna Mellor)

"Sample freshly harvested fruits and vegetables straight from the garden."

Both the shop and the restaurant will also be getting involved with the celebrations. There's set to be tastings of jams, curds and chutneys on Thursdays in the stables shop.

'Meet the Maker' events will be taking place on Sundays with local producers including Sing Gin, Spirit of Yorkshire and Ellers Farm Distillery sharing their expertise and offering tastings.

"Treat your tastebuds to fresh-baked goods made from Beningbrough’s homegrown ingredients with the tastings from the restaurant," the Trust said.

'Beningbrough harvest' sign at Beningbrough Hall (Image: © National Trust Images/ Annapurna Mellor)

"Head to the carriageway on Fridays at around 3pm to enjoy these seasonal delights, created by the restaurant team.

"Don’t miss the seasonal display located in the stable yard, admire the gardeners' hard work, beautifully showcased in a stunning autumnal centrepiece. The colours and produce of the season are sure to be a delight."

The hall and art galleries remain open with the new exhibition The Botanical World of Mary Delany. The historic rooms of the hall can also be visited, after their reopening in 2023.