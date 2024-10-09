North Yorkshire Police want to hear from witnesses and are chasing CCTV footage following an incident in the Bramham Avenue area of Chapelfields.

A police spokesman said: "We received a report in earlier today (October 9), at 4.33am, about a disturbance involving numerous people in and around the Bramham Avenue area.

"We’re appealing to anyone who directly witnessed this incident, or may have CCTV that can help, to please come forward with information.

"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference NYP 12240183985 when passing on information.