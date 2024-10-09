HOLLYWOOD star Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton's family are among the customers of a York business that is marking its second anniversary in the city.

The Luxe Company opened in the autumn of 2022 in Coney Street in part of the former Wallis store.

Spread over three storeys, The Luxe Company - which sells upmarket interiors and leisure goods - is a second outing for owners, husband and wife team Lisa and Brian Marshall, who also run a shop in Harrogate as well as a popular online business.

One of the faux-fur throws at The Luxe Company which Tom Cruise bought

Since opening in York, the business has grown to include a downstairs cafe and upstairs champagne bar called The Players Lounge, which also hosts regular jazz nights and is available for hire. A small menu of home made food and sharing platters is available too.

Among the company's customers are some big names, reveals Lisa.

"We've had quite a few celebrities buy from us. Tom Cruise bought two faux fur throws from us about three months ago.

"Carole Middleton bought some swimwear from our Harrogate store, and also bought some for her daughters, Pippa and Kate.

"We sell around the world - so have a global presence," she added.

Carole Middleton, centre, bought swimwear for herself and her daughters Pippa and Kate from The Luxe Company

For now, though, the focus is on preparing the York store for its busiest season - the run up to Christmas and celebrating the second anniversary.

Christmas decorations and gifts will be on sale from this month and a new brand of leisure wear is arriving too: The Upside.

Lisa also plans to stock more knitwear for autumn, featuring sustainable fabrics and British brands.

The store will be hosting a Christmas shopping evening on Friday, November 1. Tickets cost £10 and will include a glass of champagne and canapés, a charity raffle, music throughout the evening, and models showcasing the store's new collections. Christmas decorations and gifts will be on sale in the festive shop and there will be 20 per cent off all items on the night.

Other dates for the diary include a recital with cellist Felipe Massumi on November 2; a jazz evening with Luka Watabe on November 23, and a Christmas jazz night with Luka again on December 14, which will be black tie.

The Luxe Company has a Players Lounge with champagne and charcuterie sharing platters on the menu

Bookings can be made via the website theluxecompany.co.uk, in store, or by calling 07812 115 875.

Looking back over the past two years, Lisa says there have been many challenges, but she and Brian have had to adapt and make the store into something a bit different to the original intention.

She said: "We've had to change to give people what they want in York! We have evolved and now have a coffee bar at the front of the shop - with a pavement cafe - and have extended our menus to feature paninis and flatbreads and home-made soup.

"We feel there is so much potential here with so many tourists and people just out for the day."