The county's police force say they arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences and money laundering after an early-morning warrant operation today (October 9).

A force spokesman said: "We also seized a large amount of cash from the house in Knaresborough.

"It’s part of Operation Tornado, an intensification day to disrupt criminality, make arrests and respond to the issues that matter most to communities.

"As well as targeted enforcement operations, teams have been providing a high-visibility presence on the streets of Craven and Harrogate districts, with patrols in town centres, residential and rural areas.

"We've also been doing retail crime prevention patrols and knife detection operations in Skipton, a public safety demonstrations in Skipton town centre and an intensified road policing presence targeting key routes to stop criminals travelling into and around the county.

"Op Tornado is designed to be tough on crime and supportive to communities as it moves around different areas of the county."

The force says that recent deployments in other districts have resulted in dozens of arrests for serious offences, intensified patrols, special community engagement events and lots crime prevention work.

Following today’s warrant in Knaresborough, a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, money laundering and possession of criminal property.

He’s been taken into custody where he remains while enquiries are carried out.

Attending the warrant operation today, Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “Operation Tornado is about using the full force of North Yorkshire Police to deal with the issues that matter most to communities.

“It’s really important that the public know that North Yorkshire Police is on their side.

“And if you’re a criminal in North Yorkshire, you need to know that we’re out and about undertaking activities that will make it as difficult as possible for you to operate.”