The Black Widow is the latest addition to The York Dungeon’s tour, bringing the story of one of Northern England’s most terrifying characters to life for the month of October.

The Press went along to a preview night of the new show and was able to witness the horrors of York’s history unfold.

The first few rooms of the tour are in keeping with the regular tour, starting with a trip to York Minster and a treatment from the horrifying Plague Doctor, with the middle of the experience changed for the Halloween show.

The York Dungeon (Image: Alice Kavanagh)

The story is that of Britain’s first female serial killer: Mary Ann Cotton. Whilst she was only convicted of one murder, it’s believed that she has killed many others including three of her four husbands – the focus of the show.

In addition to the Black Widow, visitors will also be able catch the summer show and to interact with a Roman Soothsayer who tells the future using intestines – something that the audience are invited to feel for themselves - quite literally!

Speaking to The Press, York Dungeon general manager Mark Mattison said: “The idea is very much that of our performance manager, Olivia Mortimer – she’s the creative force and she has a huge book of seasonal ideas.

The Judge at the York Dungeon (Image: Staff)

“We normally do three seasonal shows per year and Olivia is constantly researching local history to find stories we can turn into a five-minute segment for the 70-minute tour.

“The process begins in January, it’s a bit different to our usual shows but we have different values for each story we tell – the Black Widow is a gripping story and it’s great to have the chance to do a two-handed show.”

The tour opens to the public from this Saturday (October 12) alongside the Dungeon's Late performances, which offer a more vulgar and scarier experience for those brave enough to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased here with the show set to run into November 3.