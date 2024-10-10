The road was given a satisfaction rating of just 60 per cent in Transport Focus's Strategic Roads User Survey, representing a nine per cent drop from the previous year, when its satisfaction rating had been 69 per cent.

The survey asked more than 9,000 road users about their last journey on a motorway or major A road managed by National Highways.

The A19 was rated as the best road in the country, with an 85 per cent satisfaction rate, representing an increase on its score last year of 77 per cent.

One driver said of the A19: "Clear road, decent surface, good markings."

Yorkshire and the North East was the third best performing region in the survey, with overall satisfaction at 71 per cent - falling one position from the previous year.

The region had the highest satisfaction with the quality of road surface (78 per cent) and road markings (81 per cent), while satisfaction with its roadwork management was at 48 per cent.

Alex Robertson, chief executive of Transport Focus, said: "Drivers tell us that the maintenance of motorways and major roads - how most of us get around the country - is more important to them than building new roads.

"With road user perceptions of road surface quality deteriorating since 2022 and declining satisfaction with journey times, National Highways must continue to focus on delivering safe, smooth journeys."

More information about Transport Focus is available at https://www.transportfocus.org.uk/