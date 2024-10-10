Double yellow lines are set go onto the south side of Mansfield Street, off Foss Island Road.

A York Council report stated it came after the managers of a new student accommodation block opposite told officials parked cars had stopped their waste collector from accessing the road.

Council transport spokesperson Cllr Kate Ravilious said the parking would remain available on evenings and Sundays to provide spaces for the customers of a nearby gym.

The council’s report stated the new measures would help to reduce traffic on Mansfield Street during the day.

It added it would improve the environment for residents of Urbanite Living’s Coal Yard Two block.

The report also stated the restrictions would be in line with the council’s Local Transport Strategy.

The strategy aims to encourage people to take public transport, walk or cycle into York rather than driving.

The decision on Tuesday, October 8 to impose restrictions follows a consultation with residents and businesses in the area in July.

Swift Apartments, a hotel and gym in Mansfield Street, told the council putting double yellow lines on both sides of the road would create difficulties for their business.

Transport spokesperson Cllr Ravilious said keeping current restrictions on the north side of the road was a reasonable compromise.

Cllr Ravilious added the changes should be made as soon as possible to counter the effect parking was having on the student accommodation block.

The executive member said: “This is a case of having free parking close to the city centre, but I understand the gym wants to retain parking for its customers in the evening.”