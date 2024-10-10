The event, at the museum in Elvington, near York, will take place on Saturday (October 12), and will see a number of aircraft engines fired up.

A range of jet and propeller engines will perform so-called static runs, in which aircraft remain stationary.

The aircraft taking part include the Handley Page Victor tanker, the Nimrod submarine hunter, and the Dakota.

The Jet Provost jet trainer, and a number of World War Two biplanes, will also be running.

Museum spokesman Jerry Ibbotson said: "When we brought back Thunder Days last October, after a hiatus caused by Covid, we had to turn people away due to a lack of car-parking!

"Now we’ve laid on extra space because we know just how popular these events are."

Thunder Day will take place from 11.30am until 3.30pm, with a full schedule available at www.yorkshireairmuseum.org/events along with ticket details.