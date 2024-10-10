The two-day event starting on Friday, October 11, sees York’s final fixture with a scheduled seven-race card set to get underway at 1.30pm, with the William Hill Top Price Guarantee Autumn Handicap.

Saturday’s action also begins at 1.30pm with the first race being the Listed Coral Rockingham Stakes. Before the 41st race of the York season to offer at least a six-figure purse: the £100,000 Coral Sprint Trophy.

This weekend's action will be the curtain closer for a successful season for the racecourse, which saw it crowned a winner by the national racecourse association (RCA).

Being named the "flat winner" at the RCA's awards, York's ground staff joined Aintree and Carlisle as category winners.

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, at York said: "York has been delighted to welcome a record number of horses to York this year and to stage some fantastic racing across the season, including City of Troy’s breath-taking win in the Juddmonte International.

"This is only possible because of the combination of talent, endeavour and investment by all concerned to provide a suitable racing surface for these wonderful horses to perform.

"We dedicate this win to Kevin Upton, our dear friend and colleague who gave over 30 years’ service to the York grounds team and who lost his long battle with cancer in July."