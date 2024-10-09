As The Press reported last month, soap retailer Lush put in a planning application for a new site in York city centre this week at the former Mappin & Webb store at 52 Coney Street.

Since then, the store has officially revealed its plans to relocate to the new location on Friday November 22.

At 12pm, the new store – which is 100sqm, 35% larger than the current Lush - will be opening its doors to the general public with the first 100 customers in the door to receive a special gift of Lush products to celebrate the expansion.

Lush York Store Managers, Sarah Baker & Annabelle Hall said: “The Lush York team is thrilled to welcome our wonderful customers, local and visiting, to our brand-new store.

“Our customers have waited a long time for a bigger space to shop their fresh handmade treats and celebrate special occasions with us. We are happy and excited to share that with them from 22nd November.”

The new store will be opening in time for Christmas for shoppers with ranges tailored to the festive season – including the much-loved Snow Fairy collection, which sold over 800,000 bottles in the 2023 Christmas period alone.

Lush Parties, £25pp available at Lush stores in UK and Ireland (Image: James Bridle) The store will also offer bespoke fragrance consultations and an opportunity for customers to build their own holiday gift, in addition to unique skincare consultations and makeovers using the Lush makeup range.

The Lush York retail experience also plans to highlight Lush’s iconic invention from the 1980s, the bath bomb, as well as a section with an array of ethical gifts and knot wraps.

The larger space will also allow Lush’s fully customisable parties be even bigger, with a new concept and selection of products available. The parties are offered at a cost of £25 per person, including a gift for the party’s VIP and goody bags for each attendee.