French energy company ENGIE has launched a consultation concerning a second scheme, this time on land east of the A161, near Sherburn-in-Elmet, south of Tadcaster.

Last week, they launched a consultation for a similar scheme at High Catton, a few miles east of York.

As with the first scheme, the Sherburn-in-Elmet scheme promises to provide enough power for 5,200 homes.

It would also aim to support local farmers by taking their biodegradable materials and turn it into low carbon energy via a process called Anaerobic Digestion (AD).

If approved, it would sit alongside an existing AD plant that already operates at the site and new woodland and hedgerow planting.

The developers say the scheme would help farmers by giving them an income and enhancing their soil quality by creating a natural fertilizer as a by-product.

The ENGIE team has launched a community consultation on their proposals. In addition a drop-in event will be held next Thursday October 17 between 2:30 and 6:30pm at the Lady Popplewell Centre in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

The power company says it will be a chance for people to meet the team, find out more about the company and AD, as well as to provide feedback.

ENGIE says wherever possible, the plans will take on board local feedback before a planning application is submitted to North Yorkshire Council for consideration.

Rob McKeon, Head of Business Development UK for Renewable Gases at ENGIE, said: “ENGIE is a major player in the UK’s energy transition and has committed billions of pounds of investment to make the transition a reality.

“As part of that, anaerobic digestion is a tried and tested method for generating renewable energy from organic and naturally biodegradable materials.

“This proposed facility will sit alongside the existing agricultural AD site which generates renewable electricity for use in the wider community.

“The proposed facility will complement this and will generate local, renewable gas which will be enough to heat around 5,200 homes.

“We have a strong track record of operating AD plants across the UK and Europe and for being a responsible business in the local communities where we operate. As well as creating new jobs and partnerships with local traders and farmers we will also be supporting local causes with a community benefit fund.”

To give their views, people can visit the website www.ixoraenergy.co.uk/A162 or they can also attend the open event next Thursday, or contact Freephone 0800 689 1095 (Mon-Fri, 9.am-5.30pm) or email A162@fontcomms.com

The consultation closes on Thursday October 31.