York St John University students can register with the Student Health Centre, which is located on campus in Quad East, by completing the online registration form at https://www.yorkstudenthealthcentre.co.uk/new-patients/

Meanwhile, University of York students can register with Unity Health, the university's on-campus GP practice.

There are a number of other surgeries in York that students are welcome to register with too.

Dr Nigel Wells, executive director of clinical and professional for NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, who is a GP himself, said: "Starting university is an exciting time for students.

"Many will be experiencing living away from home for the first time and it is really important that they look after their health.

"One of the best ways to do that is registering with a local GP, which provides quick access to health services when they are needed.

"It is especially important for anyone with an ongoing condition, such as diabetes or asthma, or who needs regular prescriptions.

"There are lots of ways to access care in general practice and I encourage everyone to check your practice website for more information."

Mumps, meningitis, and HPV have been highlighted as among the infectious diseases to which students, mixing together for the first time, may be exposed.

Mario Owiriwa, president of wellbeing and diversity at York St John Students’ Union, said: "Registering with a GP at university is essential for all students, as it ensures timely access to medical care and support, helping them stay healthy and focused on their studies while navigating the demands of university life."

Once registered, students can use the NHS App to access a range of key services.

The NHS 111 service is also available 24/7 for advice or treatment.