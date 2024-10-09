Speaking at the side of the River Derwent in Norton this afternoon, she said: "Today, we continue to search for 34-year-old Victoria Taylor who is known locally as Vixx, and is still missing from her home in the Norton area of Malton.

"I’m here today to provide an update to the local community on the police response to find Victoria.

"But firstly, I wanted to acknowledge the unimaginable level of distress that Victoria’s family are going through following her disappearance nine days ago.

"We have put specialist officers in place to link in directly with the family to support them and keep them updated with our strategy and any developments. The family are supportive of the police response, and we are working together in our efforts to find Victoria.

"Victoria left her home at 9am on Monday 30 September. She was then seen on CCTV at 11.35am at the BP garage on Welham Road in Norton, where we know she purchased several items.

"We have a further confirmed sighting of Victoria, which was captured at 11.53am on the Monday at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street. Victoria is seen to be carrying a bag which we believe contains the items from the BP garage. Additional witness evidence supports the fact that Victoria did not enter the station and we have no reason to believe that she used public transport at that time.

Victoria Taylor (Image: Social media)

"In the last 24 hours we have also recovered further CCTV footage which shows Victoria walking towards the play park on Riverside Walk at 12.30pm. Various items that belong to Victoria have been recovered from this location.

"Since receiving the initial report that Victoria is missing, we have made every effort to find her. Previous releases of information made by North Yorkshire Police highlight the scale of inquiries undertaken to date and I would like to reiterate that, based on current information, no indication of any form of third-party involvement has been established. This remains a missing person inquiry.

"As with any investigation, we remain open minded and will continue to explore all lines of inquiry. Based on the discovery of Victoria’s belongings so close to the water’s edge, we must accept the significant possibility that Victoria has entered the River Derwent.

"Searches are currently taking place of the river, these searches have been above surface and underwater. The team are using specialist sonar equipment, which gives officers a view below the surface. The river search is a slow and complex task, and the team are working methodically in difficult conditions. The use of this specialist resource will continue in the coming days, and we are very much supported in this work by national policing advisors.

"Additional specialist police search officers are using drones to scour the rural areas close to where Victoria’s possessions were found.

"Over the coming days we will continue with our searches to find Victoria and ensure that we are doing all we can to support her family. Understandably, the disappearance of Victoria has shocked the local community and the family take comfort in the overwhelming amount of support from people both locally and further afield.

"We have seen a small amount of misinformation and speculation, which is not helpful and is causing unnecessary anguish to Victoria’s family at this incredibly difficult time. Victoria’s family have made clear on various social media platforms, following the sharing of inaccurate information, their wish to work only with North Yorkshire Police in our efforts to locate Victoria and they have I asked that I take this opportunity to reiterate their position.

"Finally, we have taken advice on a national level to ensure that we are doing all we can to achieve the best possible outcome for Victoria and her family. As Head of Local Policing for North Yorkshire Police I have every confidence in our ongoing response to this missing person search."

Victoria is described as 5ft 2 and of slim build. She was wearing a black adidas puffa jacket with stripes down the sides and jeans and a camouflage type cap.

Anyone who sees her should call 999 straight away.