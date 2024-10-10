Time for the next chapter? York author seeks tips for boosting post-menopause health

YORK nutritional therapist Sally Duffin is inviting women to share their stories for her new book about healthy ageing after menopause.

Sally is the author of Natural Nutrition for Perimenopause - What to Eat to Feel Good and Stay Sane, which is a guide to choosing hormone-friendly foods and lifestyle habits.

She is now researching her second book, which will explore natural nutrition and healthy ageing in post-menopause.

“There’s lots of advice out there about peri-menopause, but we don’t know so much about post-menopause health,” says Sally, who is also a writer and speaker. “I want to bridge this gap to show how diet and activity changes can help support health issues at this stage of life.

“My book aims to empower women so they can understand what’s happening to their bodies – and discover how to navigate the different issues like bone, brain and heart health.”

Sally is launching her research during Menopause Awareness Month in October to raise awareness of the gap in information around post-menopause health.

She is keen to hear stories from women in Yorkshire about what they feel has helped their health in the years after menopause.

Sally says: “I’m interested in hearing from anyone who’s successfully made changes to their lifestyle or diet and seen the benefits. I hope this book can be a toolbox to help all women to navigate life after menopause - whether they are taking HRT or not. We need to understand more about what our bodies may need in terms of diet, activity and rest, and how this differs from peri-menopause.

“These stories will help to shine a light on post-menopause health, and support women in ageing magnificently.”

Sally’s top tips for post-menopause health include:

• Eat lots of antioxidants – these are foods packed with plant chemicals which help to protect the body, such as blueberries, raspberries, cranberries and almonds

• Top up your Vitamin D - this is extremely important for bone health

• Don’t be fat phobic – eating too little of the right fats (such as avocados and nuts) can actually lead to weight gain

Sally is very passionate about her work and has seen the huge difference that it can make. Her own journey into nutrition and positive lifestyle changes began when she started working at Tullivers health food store in York.

She found helping customers so rewarding that she decided to retrain as a Nutritional Therapist. She has run a private nutrition practice for over a decade, which now focuses on menopause care. As well as being a health writer and author, Sally provides workplace wellbeing talks in-person and online.

Natural Nutrition for Perimenopause - What to Eat to Feel Good and Stay Sane is available on Amazon

If you’d like to share your positive post-menopause health story – which can be anonymous – you can contact Sally via her website: https://nutritioninyork.co.uk