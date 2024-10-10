The financial services comparison site's data highlights the extent of vehicle theft since January 2018, with risk varying by car model and region.

A total of 10,346 Ford Fiestas have been reported stolen since January 2018, according to Confused.com's data.

This averages around 2,000 thefts per year.

Following the Ford Fiesta, the Volkswagen Golf has a total of 9,526 recorded thefts over the period, while the BMW 3 Series ranks third, with 9,148 thefts.

Since January 2018, more than 250,000 car thefts have been reported, according to Confused.com's data.

The data also indicates that almost one in five (18 per cent) of UK drivers have experienced car theft at any time in the past, apparently equating to 7,608,568 motorists.

More cars were stolen from streets outside the victim's home (28 per cent) than any other location, followed by thefts from driveways (15 per cent).

Nevertheless, almost nine in ten (87 per cent) of those who had their cars stolen said it was retrieved.

Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com car insurance, said: "Having your car stolen is a stress on both your life and your living costs too.

"And with general car insurance costs at extreme highs, the impact of having your car stolen is proving to be a burden on drivers and the price they pay for their car insurance.

“Taking measures to protect your car can help ensure that it doesn't become a target.

"And if you’re changing your car, use our car theft probability calculator.

"This can help you work out how likely thieves in your area are to steal that car model."

Among recommendations shared by Mr Jones were checking that one's car is locked; hiding valuables; investing in car security; and installing a tracking device.

Confused.com's probability tool, which claims to calculate the likelihood of a particular type of car being stolen, is available to use at https://www.confused.com/car-insurance/car-theft-calculator

Research was carried out by OnePoll between September 19 and September 24, 2024 on behalf of Confused.com, with 2,000 UK drivers involved in the research.